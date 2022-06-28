Hocus Pocus 2: Disney+ releases trailer for much-anticipated sequel

(L-R): Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney’s live-action Hocus Pocus 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney+ has released a trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, its live-action sequel to the 1983 hit movie which will debut on the service on September 30th.

The film sees Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles of Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters who bewitched audiences in the original.

Doug Jones also returns as Billy Butcherson alongside franchise newcomers Whitney Peak as Becca, Lilia Buckingham as Cassie, and Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches.

Rounding out the cast are Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Page Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Synopsis:

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge. Now it’s up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.