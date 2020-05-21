Honor marks arrival of new Magic Earbuds with sale event

Smartphone maker Honor is holding an online sale to mark the UK launch of its dedicated shopping site, hihonor.com, and the arrival of its new truly wireless Magic Earbuds.

Priced at £89.99, the buds feature noise cancelling technology, deliver up to 3.5 hours listening on a single charge, and come with pocket-sized charging case so you can top up the battery between uses.

The sale event includes a 20% discount on the new Honor 9X Pro smartphone – featuring a 48MP triple camera and 6.59’’ screen – which drops to £199.99, plus savings on the firm’s MagicWatch and MagicBook laptops.

George Zhao, President of Honor Global, said: “As a very important part of Honor overseas business, hihonor.com is aiming to build a one-stop- shop experience, offering a full range of HONOR lifestyle products with superior logistics, and exclusive VIP benefits. U

“Honor has already launched 14 hihonor eCommerce platforms, earning 1.54 million registered users.”

“Today, I’m delighted to announce that our brand-new hihonor UK platform will officially open on 21st May. We are excited to invite users and fans in the UK to experience Honor’s intelligent product range.”