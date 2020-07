Tech firm Honor has announced its new router – dubbed the Honor Router 3 – will be available to pre-order from the 23rd July priced £79.99 through its hihonor.com website

Featuring four antennas, the router can support up to 4 devices on 2.4 GHz or maximum 16 devices on 5 GHz and has a Gigahome Wi-Fi 6 chipset, and dual-core 1.2 GHz CPU to achieve 1024-QAM and 160MHz ultra-large bandwidth.

It also has one WAN port and three LAN ports supporting auto speed adaptation between 100Mbps and 1000Mbps.