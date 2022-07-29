Horror hit Scream 5 is now streaming on Paramount+ UK

Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), left, and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) star in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s ‘Scream’.

Scream, this year’s hit revival of the horror franchise and the fifth film in the saga, is now available to watch on Paramount+ UK.

Set twenty-five years after Wes Craven’s original film and picking up the story 11 years after Scream 4, the film sees a new killer donning the Ghostface mask in a story which resurrects secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley opposite franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

When released in cinemas this January the film proved a big hit in both the UK and US and work is already underway on a sequel which is expected to arrive next March.

Scream is the first major new film to land on Paramount+ UK since the £6.99 per month streaming service went live last month.

Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s ‘Scream’.

At launch some of the studio’s biggest classic movies, including The Godfather trilogy and Top Gun, were absent from its line-up due to pre-existing content supply deals with other streamers and broadcasters.

Many of the missing titles are expected to become available once such deals expire and gaps have already started to be plugged in recent weeks with the addition of Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, Kevin Costner’s The Untouchables and the first three Mission Impossible films – the last of which joined franchise stablemates Ghost Protocol and Fallout to form an almost complete boxset.

Future Paramount films are expected to become available on the service shortly after their cinema release, offering subscribers a regular supply of fresh new titles.

In addition to its film offering, Paramount+ offers a host of archive and exclusive new TV series, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo – an adaptation of the popular console gaming franchise – and The Offer, a drama charting the production of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

Back catalogue titles include the rest of the Star Trek TV franchise (minus Picard and Lower Decks which stream on Prime Video), Dexter, Twin Peaks, South Park, Cheers and Frasier.