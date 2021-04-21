Hospital returns to BBC Two this Spring

BBC Two’s observational documentary Hospital is set to return this spring with filming currently underway at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust.

The series has previously filmed at the Imperial College Healthcare Trust London and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and across six Trusts in Liverpool.

The new run will focus on the stories of the local patients and clinicians who, like NHS staff across the country, face many new challenges in addressing record waiting lists, staffing shortages and the need to balance routine care alongside the management of covid-19 safe protocols.

Emma Loach, Commissioning Editor, says: “During these unprecedented times, Hospital is an incredibly important series that is able to take viewers right to the frontline of the NHS and reveal the challenges faced with urgency and humanity.

“I’d like to thank the staff and patients at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire for giving us access and their openness in making the series.”

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at UHCW NHS Trust, said: “This is undoubtedly a vital time in the history of the NHS, with the UK’s entire health system coming together to respond to and recover from arguably the greatest challenge it has ever faced.

“Our amazing team works tirelessly to ensure that we always put our patients first as we face the continuing demands of Covid-19 head on, alongside crucial work to restore our services in a safe and effective way.

“We are honoured to be able to share a look inside this momentous journey with the public.”