House of the Dragon – Sky announces UK tour for new show’s Iron Throne

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. © 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO® and all related programs are the property of Home Box Office, Inc.

Sky is giving fans around the UK the chance to see the new-look Iron Throne from Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, plus the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show’s premiere in Leicester Square.

Forged by the first king of the Targaryen dynasty, King Aegon, from the swords of his defeated enemies, The Iron Throne is the stuff of legend for Game of Thrones fans. The new-look Iron Throne will be touring the UK, arriving first at The Tower of London on Monday 8th August, a location steeped in medieval history.

House of the Dragon will be available exclusively on Sky and its streaming service, Now.

Fans who wish to visit the Iron Throne will need to apply for tickets, with booking details set to be released on Sky (@SkyTV) & NOW (@NOW) social media channels at 9.a.m on Friday.

Attendees to the Tower of London event will enter into a draw to win tickets to the UK Premiere the following Monday.

The first 25 fans to sit on the Iron Throne per booking session will also receive a complementary 6-month NOW Entertainment Membership.

Fans around the UK and Ireland will also have a chance to see the Throne throughout August. Confirmed locations include Cardiff (17th– 18th August), White City, London (20th – 21st August) and Carlton Hill, Edinburgh (24th and 25th August).