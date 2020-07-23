How AI can help us in everyday life

The technology of artificial intelligence is moving ahead in racing speeds, and AI is being used in everything from phones and cars to banking and entertainment platforms. In this article, we look at some of the ways AI can help us in everyday life.

AI in everyday life

Artificial intelligence is a computer science that endeavours to create intelligent machines. Simply put, it is a way of making a computer learn and perform tasks automatically.

The technology has existed for years, but the progress, development and implementation of AI are faster and more wide-spread than ever before. Many countries, including the USA, China and Russia are investing heavily into AI, pouring billions into research and development each year.

One could say that AI is today’s arms race, and each side is rushing to become the dominant leader in AI technology.

AI is already making our everyday lives easier, in ways most of us don’t think about. For example, if you have an Alexa in your home or own a smartphone with a virtual assistant, you may be using AI on a daily basis.

These virtual assistants are able to pull up information in the blink of an eye and use machine learning to become smarter and more effective over time. Many cars are also equipped with advanced AI features – companies like Waymo and Tesla are developing semi-automatic cars that can drive by themselves and predict traffic on the fly.

Some AI implementations are less noticeable. Media platforms like Spotify, Netflix and YouTube use machine learning and algorithms to suggest playlists and shows to the user. By learning the user’s pattern, the platform can accurately predict what they want to do next – without you having to make that decision for yourself.

More and more companies are starting to use the same technology, from webshops to online casinos. For example, the online casino TeleVega uses an algorithm that suggests slots and casino games based on the user’s previously played games.

These are just some examples of the use of AI in our everyday lives. Whether you use online banking and social media, play video games, or book holidays online, chances are that you are interacting with some form of artificial intelligence every day. And as the technology becomes more powerful, it will continue to be an increasingly important part of our lives.

Automation and AI in business

Companies across the world are using AI in order to automate tasks that had to be manually before. Although some worry that automation will force millions of people out of their jobs, there is no doubt that automation and AI is the future.

Manufacturers have already used robots to build products for decades, but most industries will see the value of automation over the next decade. AI is already being used in telemarketing and customer service, and machines might replace everything from construction workers to lawyers and even doctors in the future.

Artificial intelligence will change the world we live in – both in our everyday lives and in business.