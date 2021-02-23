How an employee ‘breakout room’ can increase productivity

Studies have shown that work environments that include social space and a breakout space leaves employees feeling more productive and more creative.

Over 60% over employees studied in a Global Impact of Biophilic Design in the Workplace report said they felt more productive as a result of having a breakout room. Having a dedicated social space can also help employees form strong relationships with their colleagues and facilitate a collaborative work environment.

What is a breakout room?

Simply put, a breakout room is a dedicated space like a staff room, where colleagues go to socialise, relax, eat and connect away from their usual work activities. A breakout room focusses more on improving employee well-being rather than being a solely practical space.

What should a breakout room contain?

Ideally a breakout room such contain good airflow, natural light, recreational activities and somewhere to eat that is bright and clean. There are many possibilities of what would fit well in a breakout space, for example it could contain a ping pong table, TV, video games and a subscription to a streaming service.

How can you create a breakout room?

Through installing an employee breakout room stress levels can be reduced, and productivity increased. One option is employing the services of an interior designer that specialises in workplace wellbeing, as even the colour of paint on the walls can influence people’s mood. However if the budget doesn’t quite stretch, try upgrading your old gaming consoles and staffroom TV and swap out some of the hard, plastic chars and tables for relaxing sofas.

How can you turn a staff room into a breakout room?

Most staff rooms or canteens were designed to be very practical spaces where employees could eat lunch under fluorescent light in a usually windowless room, but these outdated models do little to boost employee well-being at work.

By creating more social environments – relaxing seating, recreational items, daylight bulbs or windows – you can reduce stress and boost the mood of your staff which will help grow team bonding. Good airflow and interior decorating can also improve staff areas.

How does a breakout room help employers?

Having a dedicated breakout space at the office can really boost employee’s morale and help companies retain staff that are committed to the business. In the Fellowes Workplace Wellness Trend Report, 93% of people studied said they would stay longer at a company that offered a healthier, more social workplace.

Ultimately a business could also save money and boost profits through installing spaces that enhance employee well-being.