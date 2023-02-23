How are gambling and the cult series Squid Game related

The Squid Game is a popular Netflix thriller-drama series with over 142 million viewers. The TV show is about a group of people who, due to financial problems, participate in a game of survival. After a player is eliminated from the competition, the prize will be increased by 100 million KRW. Thus, the winner will be able to take 45.6 billion Korean won at the end of the game.

Hwang Dong-hyuk came up with the idea for the series based on his financial problems. Even though the script was written in 2008, the director was able to find producers only in 2019. After the premiere of the series, the project received many positive reviews. Film critics noted the talented acting, musical accompaniment, and original style.

In the series, you can find many analogies with the gambling world. We will talk about this in our article.

How the Gambling Industry is Developing in the World

The history of the development of gambling began before the advent of writing. Even in 3000 BC in Mesopotamia, people used dice, which archaeologists discovered during excavations. Gradually, the sphere of gambling only developed. Gambling establishments and independent casinos appeared, popular in Europe, as early as the 15th-17th centuries.

Today, modern gamblers have many opportunities. They can visit real gambling clubs and also enjoy online casinos. Gamblers can try video slots, card games, TV shows, and more in virtual establishments.

Popular TV Shows that Use Casino Mechanics

The plot of “The Squid Game” raises the theme of capitalism and money’s influence on people’s lives. Many people will do anything to make their lives better or more prosperous. At the same time, they do not assess the risks and consequences, as is often the case with casino players.

Today, there are many similar series in which poor and helpless people become victims of the rich.

For example, Most Dangerous Game is a series about the life of an exemplary family man invited to participate in a survival game. A man takes this step to ensure a decent life for his wife and child. However, he quickly realizes he is not acting here as a hunter, but as a victim.

Another popular television project is The Hunger Games. In a fantastic dystopia, the whole world is divided into 12 regions. All of them are forced to serve the capital – the Capitol. To emphasize their limitless power and wealth, the Capitol government organizes survival games. There is only one winner here.

The primary connection of these TV shows with casino mechanics is the desire to quickly and easily get a large amount of money without considering possible risks. If gambling clubs offer, for example, the chance to get 50 free spins no deposit, then the bonus for the main characters is their own life.

What Casino Mechanics Were Used in the Plot of the Series “The Squid Game”

The series keeps the audience in suspense from the first seconds. The TV show uses tricks that are popular in many casinos.

Bets

If money is the bet in gambling clubs, then in the Squid Game, participants bet their lives on the outcome of each test. They are very similar processes. However, in the series, the stakes for the contestants are much higher!

Risk and Excitement for the Sake of Winning

In casinos, players often take risks to win a large amount of money. A similar situation occurs in The Squid Game. Participants of the TV show are ready for anything to become winners and receive a large cash prize.

Obsession

Some heroes become so addicted to victory that they are willing to risk everything. Obsession leads to the fact that the participants are willing to take the life of other people for the sake of winning.

How ‘The Squid Game’ Became a Model for Attracting Viewers

The Squid Game series is a model for attracting an audience. The popularity of TV shows is related to several factors.

Independence from time – The theme of social inequality, poverty, and wealth will always be relevant. The game show’s concept is unique – Watching heroes’ life and death creates excitement before each new test. Unpredictability – The series is full of mysteries and expectations that keep viewers on their toes and their attention throughout the viewing. Emotional connection with the viewer – Feelings of empathy, struggle, and danger cause empathy.

The Prospects for the Development of Similar Projects in the Future

The Squid Game TV show is based on risk, empathy, and adrenaline rush. While watching the series, the viewer mentally bets on the heroes who will win. He analyzes who will die and who will reach the final. A player gets similar feelings when he visits an online casino or a real gambling club.

Gamblers bet money and hope for a positive result. At the same time, the gameplay can often be associated with feelings, delight, or disappointment. The relevance of the topics covered in the series “The Squid Game” only confirms that such projects will succeed today and in the future.