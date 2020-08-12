How Bookmakers Have Moved into the World of TV & Film

The traditional view of sports betting involves sports such as horse racing, greyhound racing and football from time to time. The world has now changed.

When we are talking about worldwide betting, football is by far the biggest betting sport, but the other change has been with the diversity that bookmakers now offer.

Gone are the days when sports betting was limited to just sports betting and nothing else. If you want to bet on a big political event such as the US Election, you can. If you want to bet on something to do with TV or film, you can.

The options for those wanting a wager who don’t like sport have never been like this, with bookmakers trying to do their best to offer the complete package.

Awards Betting

One of the most eye catching ways to bet is on the TV and film awards that are given out such as the awards we see at the BAFTAs. You can bet on various events, either on films and TV programs you like, or on individuals in the solo award categories that we have.

In some ways, awards betting is very similar to sports betting. Rather than reading the form and watching previous games, you watch programs on TV, speak to people about them and judge them based on what you have seen and heard.

The beauty about betting on awards is that you will already have an opinion about most of the awards and the shows competing for them, all you are doing is betting on your opinion.

Some of the larger bookmakers offer free bets to new customers, perfect for those who wish to sit down and watch awards night while also having a bet. Bet help websites such as Free Bets are worth looking at as they explain how to read the free bet T&C’s to new players who are taking their first steps.

Betting on Reality Shows

If there is one thing that the general public loves, it is a reality show. We may have too many of them, but that doesn’t stop millions of viewers tuning in to catch each episode.

These contests are often a great TV event to place a bet on, as everyone on the show is competing to be the winner. Just like with awards betting, you can watch the shows, pick out the person or people you like and bet on your opinion, so this is nothing too complicated for new gamblers to follow.

Shows such as Britain’s Got Talent, I’m a Celebrity and even Love Island all have betting markets open when the show begins, with odds changing depending on the weekly votes that take place.

Millions love these shows, and many people also place a wager on them for added fun.

What Could the Future Hold?

It is likely that we will see even more betting available on alternative events in the future. The betting industry is very competitive and many bookmakers are constantly looking for ways to improve their service and stand out from the competition.

It is novelty aspects of betting such as the ones we have mentioned here which are helping select bookmakers stand out, until the rest follow suit.

Then they will need to find something new to add to their betting service, and it could well be an expansion of things such as TV and film betting.

Sports fans are catered for in full, now bookmakers are putting together a service that allows those who don’t like sports the option to bet on a regular basis.