How I Met Your Father gets launch date

Disney+ has confirmed that How I Met Your Father will debut on the service on March 9th.

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The cast also includes Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Kim Cattrall, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma and Tien Tran.