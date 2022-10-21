How to check your driving licence is valid

SPONSORED CONTENT

If you've got a photocard driving licence, don't forget you'll need to renew it every ten years, otherwise you could face a hefty fine.

How to check your driving licence online

You can check all your driving licence details online at GOV.UK. The service is free and all you need is:

Your driving licence number (line 5 on your photocard licence)

Your National Insurance number

The postcode of the address on your licence

This will bring up four different tabs which will set out:

Personal details including your name, date of birth and address. This section will also show you the date your licence will expire.

The types of vehicles you can drive and whether or not you have any restrictions, for example, whether you need glasses for driving.

Any penalty points or disqualifications.

A ‘check code’ generator which allows other people to check your driving history. You’ll usually be asked for a check code if you’re trying to hire a car.

Can I check my driving licence without my photocard?

Yes, if you can’t find your driving licence, you can check your details by using your National Insurance number instead. To do that, you’ll need to go to GOV.UK, view your driving licence information.

If you don’t have your National Insurance or driving licence number, you can apply to replace your driving licence. The quickest way to do this is online at GOV.UK.

Why do insurers ask for my driving licence number?

When you search for quotes, you’ll often be asked for your driving licence number. This lets insurers access the most up to date information about your driving history and can help them work out the most appropriate premium based on your records.

It’s important to know that you’re not obliged to share your driving licence number with insurers, but it can make the quote process simpler and quicker.

What happens if I forget to renew my driving licence?

If you forget to renew your photocard driving licence, you can be fined up to £1,000. You can also face a £1,000 fine if you forget to update the address shown on your licence. With that in mind, if you’ve recently moved home, make sure you update your details as soon as you can.

Can I still drive if my licence hasn’t come back yet?

If you renewed your driving licence online with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), you should still be able to drive while you wait for it to arrive. Bear in mind that to stay within the law, you can only drive if you meet certain conditions, for example:

You must be medically fit to drive

You can only drive vehicles you were entitled to drive previously

You have not been disqualified from driving

How do I renew my photocard driving licence?

The easiest way to renew your licence is online at GOV.UK, it currently costs £14 and takes about one week for licences to be reissued. If you live in Northern Ireland, you’ll need to renew your licence at NIDirect. For everyone else in Great Britain, you’ll need to have handy:

A valid UK passport

Your current driving licence

Your National Insurance number

Addresses of where you’ve lived for the last three years

You won’t be able to renew your licence online if you’ve been disqualified from driving.

Is my paper driving licence still valid?

If your paper driving licence was issued before 31 March 2000, it is still valid up until you turn 70. All drivers must renew their licence at 70, when it will be replaced by the photocard version.

The good news is that renewing your licence at 70 is free but you’ll also need to renew it more frequently – every three years, instead of ten.

Search for car insurance from leading UK providers

Car insurance is an essential part of car ownership, but that doesn’t mean it should cost a fortune.

Car insurance is an essential part of car ownership, but that doesn't mean it should cost a fortune.



