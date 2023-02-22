How to play Slots

Slot games are said to be one of the easier casino games to get the hang of, hence why they are so popular. Not only can you find Slots at your local land-based casino, but you can also play online slot games. This makes gaming a lot easier, as you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own home! You can play online, anywhere, as long as you have a stable internet connection.

Now to take you back in time to the birth of the first slot machine, which was created in 1894, by a man named Charles Fey. The machine was named the Liberty Bell and had three spinning reels, a single payline and a fully automated payout system. The Liberty Bell was just the beginning of this iconic casino game, and since then, the machine’s design hasn’t changed too dramatically.

This article will guide you through the most important steps you’ll need to follow whilst playing Slots, so if you’re a beginner, this is the place for you.

—

The first step you should take before playing any type of casino game, is to set a bankroll. This is the amount of money you have allocated to play with. The reason this is the most important rule is because you should never go over your budget, and make sure to only bet with money you can afford to lose.

The next step is to choose which type of game you would like to play. With there being so many variations, it can be tricky to pick just one! After you have started to get the hang of playing Slots, you’ll soon realise which are your favourites. The three most common type of Slots are classic (three-reel), five reel and progressive games – so take your pick!

Now, place your wager! If you are playing online, the reputable casino site should have efficient ways of managing your deposit which suits you.

Once the amount is selected or inserted, hit the spin button and the reels will begin to turn! This is where the real fun begins! With the results of a slot machine being completely random, there is no skill involved, so just keep hitting the spin button until you run out of credits. You’ll see the reels land on different symbols which all have different meanings. All you need to do is figure out which symbol is which – this should be displayed on the machine itself or in the online game handbook.

Check to see if you have managed to match any of the symbols or activated any special features! If you have managed to land a winning combination, you’ll receive a payout that’s proportionate to the amount you bet at the start. Can you believe it’s really as simple as that!

—

Hopefully you can now see why the casino classic is so popular and why people love to play Slots. So now it’s up to you to decide if you’ll be playing online, or if you’ll travel to your local casino and play face-to-face with the iconic machines. Which reels will you be spinning first?