How to watch Paramount+ UK on an LG Smart TV

Last month’s arrival of Paramount+ has left owners of LG Smart TVs feeling a little left out after the streaming service launched in the UK without an app for one of the country’s biggest selling TV brands.

But while there’s currently no dedicated app it is possible for LG TV owners to enjoy the service’s line-up of content which includes the brand-new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series and Halo – a TV adaptation of the popular console gaming franchise.

Via the Prime Video app

Prime Video subscribers can subscribe to Paramount+ as an add-on channel which can be added via the Amazon website* or via the Prime Video app. (*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.)

The service costs £6.99 per month in addition to your Prime subscription and is billed by Amazon. Once subscribed, you’ll be able to watch all Paramount+ content through the Prime Video app on any device.

Via the Apple TV app

Apple also offers 3rd party channels through its Apple TV app which is available for a range of devices including LG TVs. Unlike the Prime Video option above, you don’t need a subscription to Apple’s own Apple TV+ streaming service to add the channel. Billing for the service’s £6.99 per month subscription will be handled by Apple and you’ll need to watch via the Apple TV app.

Casting

The Paramount+ mobile and tablet app supports casting but you’ll need a compatible device such as Chromecast or a TV which has built in support for Chromecast or Apple Airplay. To use this option, you’ll need to subscribe directly through the app or via the Paramount+ website.

What’s Streaming on Paramount+

In addition to Strange New Worlds and Halo, Paramount+ is the UK home of Star Trek: Discovery and 1883, a prequel to Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone, plus The Offer – a new drama charting the production of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

It also offers shows and movies from Paramount’s archives including the entire run of Jack Ryan movies, the Mission Impossible films, and much of the Star Trek franchise – with both the original 1960s series and The Next Generation presented in High Definition.

In addition to archive titles the service is expected to offer new movies shortly after their cinema release, with this year’s new Scream film already confirmed to be arriving before the end of the month, and is promising a roster of exclusive new shows including the UK produced Flatshare.