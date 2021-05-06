Howard the Duck is getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray release

Universal is giving Howard the Duck’s 1986 big screen adventure a 4K UHD Blu-ray release on July 5th.

Executive produced by George Lucas, this cult favourite sees Marvel’s fast-talking, cigar-chomping, beer-loving duck searching for a way back to his own planet after finding himself transported to Earth.

Along the way he falls in love with rock singer Beverly Switzler (Lea Thompson,) and must battle an evil invader known as the Dark Overlord.

Extra Content: