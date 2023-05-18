HTC opens pre-orders on its latest 5G smartphone

HTC has opened pre-orders on the HTC U23 pro, its new 5G smartphone with four cameras, including a 108MP main camera, plus a 6.7 inch FHD OLED 120Hz screen featuring Gorilla Glass Victus.

Available in a choice of Coffee Black and Snow White colours, the handset also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform, 12GB RAM with 256GB storage expandable via microSD card, a 3.5mm audio jack, and IP67 protection against dust and water.

The main camera has a f/1.7 aperture for better performance in low light, and 108-megapixel with OIS to capture vivid details and can record video in smooth 1080p HDR with image stabilisation.

In addition, the phone packs a 32-megapixel (f/2.45) front-facing camera for selfies, plus 8-megapixel (f/2.4) Ultrawide, 5-megapixel (f/2.2) Macro and 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth-sensing cameras, which HTC says lets you “shoot everything from vast landscapes down to tiny details, with great clarity”.

These are supported by updated algorithms, including Super Night Mode for clearer images in low light.

HTC U23 pro is available for pre-order from today at HTC.com and other retailers from just £499.

Those ordering direct from HTC between 18th May to 4th June can receive a pair of HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus (£69.00) at no extra cost.