Hugh Dennis to present The Great British Dig for More4

The Great British Dig returns to More4 next week for a 4 episode run which sees Hugh Dennis joined by a team of archaeologists to uncover the history buried beneath Britain’s gardens.

The series follows the broadcast of a pilot episode last year which became the channel’s most successful one-off programme in 2020.

Experts joining Hugh Dennis on The Great British Dig include Dr Chloe Duckworth, archaeological scientist and lecturer at Newcastle University, archaeologist Richard Taylor and field archaeologist Natasha Billson.

The new episodes see them visit Newcastle in search of a Roman fort, as well attempting to unearth the long-lost Lenton Priory in Nottingham. In North Yorkshire, they must dig deep in the hope of locating a Viking graveyard, and they’re also on the hunt for a secret army base in South Shields.

Dennis said: “The Great British Dig is a fantastic format which combines finding out about the history of where you live and the surprising things that lie under your own back garden. It’s kind of a community archaeology project.”

Commissioning Editor Tim Hancock said: “There’s something properly magical about finding important pieces of British history in your own back garden. I can’t wait for viewers to discover what Hugh and the team dug up.”

The Great British Dig: History in Your Back Garden begins Wednesday 17th February at 9pm on More4.