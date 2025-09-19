Hugh Skinner reunites with Hugh Bonneville for Twenty Twenty Six

Will Humphries (Hugh Skinner) and Ian Fletcher (Hugh Bonneville) (Images: BBC/Expectation Entertainment/Jack Barnes)

Hugh Skinner has been confirmed as reprising his role as hapless PA Will from W1A in Twenty Twenty Six, the latest series to feature Hugh Bonneville’s Ian Fletcher.

Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer next year, the show sees Fletcher depart the BBC to join the board responsible for delivering the 2026 world cup as its Director of Integrity.

Also returning is David Tennant who will once again narrate the series as he did for both W1A and Twenty Twelve, the 2012 Olympics series which kicked off the franchise.

Skinner said: “It’s been absolutely ages since I played Will in W1A. He’s still on the whole, completely useless and I’m thrilled to be having another go.

“It’s been a complete joy being back with the cast and crew, old and new, and I am so looking forward to seeing what audiences make of the Twenty Twenty Six Oversight Team.”

Newly confirmed cast members include Marli Siu, Nicole Sadie Sawyerr, Joe Hewetson, and Erin Kellyman.

Nick Blood, Chelsey Crisp, Paulo Costanzo, Stephen Kunken, Jimena Larraguivel, Alexis Michalik and Belinda Stewart-Wilson were all previously announced as appearing in the series.