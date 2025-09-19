iRacing’s NASCAR 25 gets new gameplay video

A new extended gameplay video has been released for NASCAR 25, iRacing Studios’ highly anticipated game which debuts October 14th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and on November 11th for the PC.

The game features the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series along with real drivers from each series and promises players a host of customisable options.

It also offers a choice of career, quick race, season, and online multiplayer modes.

Both Standard and Gold editions are available to pre-order from via the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.

Players who pre-order the Gold Edition can secure 3 days of early access to the game beginning on October 11th and will also will receive the NASCAR 25 Season Pass, featuring a variety of in-game currency and bonuses, as well as 3 DLC packs including over 230 paint schemes and firesuits.

The Season Pass will also be available to purchase separately at launch.

Players who pre-order either edition of NASCAR 25 will receive 5,000 Career Bonus Dollars and 500 Career Rep Points, as well as 3 additional paint schemes featuring the game’s cover drivers: William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell.