ITVX introduces dynamic pause screen adverts

ITVX is rolling out a new, customised, version of its pause screen adverts which use real-time information to offer viewers a bespoke version of an ad.

British Airways is the first brand to use the new format which it’ll leverage in support of its “The End of Summer Sale” campaign which offers customers limited-time, special offers when booking their next adventure.

The streaming service first introduced pause screen ads in 2024 and says format “has proved extremely popular with both established advertisers and new-to-TV brands, particularly those who may not have created a TV ad but have static advertising.”

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said: “We’re always looking for smarter ways to connect with our customers and this new format allows us to do just that.

“It’s a great example of how we are continuing our transformation programme, using digital innovation to create more personalised, relevant experiences, meeting our customers where they are.

“We want customers to enjoy a seamless end-to-end British Original experience and that starts with their very first interaction with us.

“This new format is all about supporting them from the moment they start planning their next adventure, offering inspiration and great value fares.”

Jeremy Long, Trading Controller at ITV, said: “Pause ads have been a real game changer since we launched them on ITVX and this is the next iteration in making them an even better concept for both advertisers and viewers.

“Working with BA, we’re able to get exact live deal pricing and information in front of potential customers, making the ads as up to date, informative and relevant as possible. We’re excited to work with more brands across a variety of sectors to grow this even further.”