STV launches new competition site

STV has launched a new competition site giving audiences across the UK the chance to win a 65-inch TV, an iPhone 18 and cash prizes.

Launched in partnership with digital engagement specialist Viveri, STV Win is open to anyone with an account for the broadcaster’s STV Player streaming service and its prize values are promised to increase as the service grows

Richard Williams, MD of Audience at STV, said: “STV Win is an exciting new growth opportunity for us, and it plays to one of STV’s biggest strengths: our ability to reach millions of people across Scotland every week.

“We’ve got STV, STV Player and STV Radio all behind it, giving us a fantastic opportunity to make STV Win a big part of our audiences’ lives. And, most importantly, it will be fun. We want to give people plenty of reasons to have a go, with brilliant prizes up for grabs every week.

“There’s a strong commercial opportunity here too. It’s a relatively modest investment with significant potential, and we expect STV Win to become profitable in its first year.

“Viveri brings the experience and expertise we need to build STV Win quickly and create something our audiences will genuinely want to be part of.”

Damon Russell, CEO of Viveri Group, added: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with STV on this venture. It’s a great opportunity to bring together two businesses with complementary strengths and create something new and exciting for audiences across Scotland.

“From Viveri’s perspective, we’re looking forward to bringing our experience, knowledge and operational expertise to the partnership, working alongside the STV team to deliver an outstanding proposition.

“There’s a real ambition behind STV Win and we’re looking forward to playing our part in making it a huge success.”