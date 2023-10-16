Hugo Blick’s The English comes to Prime Video UK next month 

Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) in The English (Image: Drama Republic/BBC/Amazon Studios)

The English, Hugo Blick’s epic Western series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, comes to Prime Video in the UK on November 11th.

The six-part drama’s arrival on the streaming service comes a year after its UK debut on the BBC which co-produced it with Amazon Studios. Prime Video already streams the show in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics.

Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, and Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds also star in the drama which was created, directed and written by Blick and produced by Drama Republic Ltd and Eight Rooks Ltd.

Synopsis:

Aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt) and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Spencer) come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it’s rooted in a shared past. The pair must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically.

But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination – the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming.

It’s here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Rea) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they finally come face-to-face with the future they must live.