Humax announces new 4K Freeview Play recorder with Android TV

Next month will see Humax release a new Freeview Play recorder with 4K HDR support, Google Assistant voice control and integrated Google Play Store.

Named the Aura, the box is powered by Android TV and has three tuners, allowing up to four programmes to be recorded at once while the user watches another live channel, and comes in both 1TB and 2TB versions.

A mobile app allows recordings to be streamed around the home or downloaded to watch later on the move, and also allows the user to schedule recordings or set reminders when away from home.

In addition to Freeview Play’s line-up of channels and subscription-free catch-up players, Aura also gives access to apps from Google Play, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and BT Sport.

A universal search function allows users to find content from across the installed players and the home screen offers content suggestions.

Rob Peacock, director at Humax, commented, “Aura is designed to sit at the heart of a family’s home entertainment experience.

“The very first Freeview Play Recorder to be built on the Android TV platform, it provides a fully integrated environment that reflects the preferences and favourite content of the individual or family – with lightning-fast access to everything they need in one place, and outstanding picture quality.

“With such an extensive array of features, users will never miss their favourite show, movie or sporting event, and thanks to a combination of Google technology and the Humax Aura app, they can enjoy the freedom of entertainment on any screen or device, wherever and whenever they wish.”