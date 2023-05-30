Humax brings its Android TV 4K streaming box to the UK

Humax has announced a special launch price for its Android TV powered A1 streaming box which is now available in the UK for the first time.

Available via Humax Direct and Amazon for an initial price of £59.90 (Normally £79.90), the A1 is an officially certified Android TV product which offers a host of big name apps including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, and supports 4K Ultra High Definition streaming.

Users can install streaming apps and games from Google Play and can also use Google’s voice assistant to search for content, get recommendations of what to watch, and control smart home devices.

Signing into their Google account also delivers recommended content tuned to the individual viewer, based on what they’ve previously rated and watched, and the inclusion of Chromecast allows them to send favourite music, photos, and videos from mobile devices to their TV.

Specs:

Android 11

CPU: Amlogic S905Y4 chipset (Quad Core Cortex-A35 up to 16500+ DMIPS)

GPU: ARM Mali-G31 MP2 OpenGL ES 3.2

2GB DDR4 RAM / 8GB eMMC Flash storage

Supported sound formats: MP3, AAC, WMA, RM, FLAC, Ogg, Dolby Digital / Dolby Digital Plus / DTS

2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi

Ethernet

HDMI 2.1

Optical out

The Humax A1 comes with a two year manufacturer’s guarantee.