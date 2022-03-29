Humax introduces Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Humax has launched its own Wi-Fi Smart Plug which is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and works with both Wi-Fi (2.4Ghz) and Bluetooth connections.

When paired with the dedicated Humax Smart Living app, users can create personalised schedules to automate lights, heaters and other devices to function at fixed times each day, perfectly aligned to their daily routines. Access to smart home devices can also be shared with everyone in the family through the app, if required.

Each smart plug also features a built-in energy monitor to check power consumption of plugged-in electrical devices and help cut down on energy bills.

Furthermore, the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug is compatible with IFTTT, allowing owners to create useful smart home sequences, such as switching on a lamp if a smart doorbell or camera picks up an unexpected visitor at night.

Owners of the firm’s Android-powered AURA 4K Freeview Play recorder can also connect the plug to their set top box and operate the plug with the AURA’s remote control.

James Sandison, head of UK sales at Humax, commented, “With the rising cost of energy, we are all looking for ways to save costs in our homes.

“Thanks to the Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug, families can keep a close eye on energy consumption, while controlling their appliances from anywhere.

“With the ability to remotely check whether devices have been switched on or off, the smart plug also provides owners with added peace of mind when away from home.”

The Humax Wi-Fi Smart Plug is available now at £14.95 including VAT from humaxdirect.co.uk.