Humax is offering deals on Freeview set top boxes

Set top box maker Humax is offering £30 off its range of Freeview recorders when bought direct from its own website.

Included in the deal is the firm’s FVP-5000T Freeview Play box which offers integrated Wi-Fi and three digital tuners, allowing up to four programmes to be recorded at once, plus access to catch-up apps including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All4.

The box comes in three models, offering a choice of 500GB, 1TB and 2TB hard drives enabling up to 250, 500 or 1,000 hours of recordings respectively.

Also available are the Humax HDR-1800T 320GB Freeview HD and Humax HDR-2000T 500GB Freeview HD recorders.

To qualify for the deal visit www.humaxdirect.co.uk and enter the discount code FVP30 during the checkout process.