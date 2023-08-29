Hundreds of cinemas are offering £3 tickets for National Cinema Day 

Film fans can treat themselves to a cut-price trip to the cinema this Saturday (September 2nd) when cinemas across the UK will once be taking part in National Cinema Day 2023.

Tickets costing from just £3 will be available in over 630 venues, including all major UK cinema chains plus a host of smaller cinma operators and venues.

Last year’s National Cinema Day, the first in almost 30 years, saw almost 1.5 million admissions, around three times the normal level. The event is organised by the cross-industry body Cinema First and is supported by the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, Iain Jacob, Chair of Cinema First, said: “There seems no better time than now to celebrate UK cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out- of-home leisure activities.

“Coming off of the back of recent box office successes and the huge profile they have given to the sector, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience.”

For more information visit: www.nationalcinemaday.uk