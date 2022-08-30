Hundreds of cinemas to offer £3 tickets this Saturday for National Cinema Day

More than 600 cinemas across the UK will be offering tickets for just £3 this Saturday (September 3rd) under the banner of National Cinema Day.

Participating cinemas will include not just major UK cinema chains but also a wide range of smaller operators and venues. A full list of participating sites can be found on the dedicated National Cinema Day website.

Echoing the success of similar events of the late 1990s, National Cinema Day is intended to be a celebration of UK cinema and cinema-going but also aims to build on the sector’s recovery from the pandemic. Both box office and admissions are now at 80% of the record-breaking levels seen in 2018 and 2019 – the biggest years for cinema-going since 1970.

Organisers Cinema First say that success “shows that while many still enjoy watching films on streaming and other services at home, nothing compares to the sights, sounds and sheer immersive experience of watching a film in its natural home, the cinema theatre.”

The event has been developed in partnership with the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association.

Iain Jacob, Chair of Cinema First, said: “There seems no better time than now to celebrate UK cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities.

“Coming off the back of a very strong summer for the sector and looking forward to further film highlights over the rest of the year, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience.”