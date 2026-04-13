The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping gets first full trailer

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Photo Credit: Murray Close

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which hits cinemas on November 20th, has released its first full length trailer.

Returning audiences to the world of Panem, the film follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

In addition to Zada, the cast includes Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The source novel sold 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the UK, US, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.