VodafoneThree to roll out multi-brand stores

VodafoneThree has embarked on a multi-million pound overhaul of its retail estate which will enable customers of both brands to get in-store assistance advice and support from the same stores.

The network says it will retain a presence in every town currently served by either a Vodafone or Three store and that Three customers will be able to access help in over 130 new locations.

It adds that the combined dual-brand estate – which will be transformed from purely retail spaces into hubs for support and service – will be the largest of any UK mobile network operator and will support over 4,500 jobs.

The overhaul is set to include flagship stores in major cities, with the first of those expected to be in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Cardiff.

Jon Shaw, Consumer Operations Director at VodafoneThree, said: “We know how important stores like ours are to the health of the high street and the communities which rely on them.

“From shopping devices, seeking support from our experts or getting their phone repaired, we are proud to serve our customers where they are and reaffirm our commitment to the UK high street.

“The stores will help bring our brands to more people, offering customers more choice and greater value, as we build the UK’s best network.”