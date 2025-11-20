The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping teaser trailer released

Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy and McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Photo Credit: Murray Close

To mark the one-year countdown to its release, Lionsgate has released a surprise teaser trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping.

Adapted from Suzanne Collins’ novel, the film revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The novel sold more than 1.5 million copies in its first week on sale in the UK, US, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand while its US sales of 1.2 million copies are twice the first week sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and three times the first week sales of Mockingjay.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in cinemas on November 20th 2026 and stars Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.