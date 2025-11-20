Latest Matter update adds camera support

Matter, the cross-brand smart home technology platform, has gained support for cameras following the release of version 1.5.

Overseen by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Matter’s goal is to simplify the take-up of smart technologies and allow homeowners to buy from multiple brands while knowing that all devices will be compatible with each other out of the box.

Version 1.5 enables device makers to build cameras that offer Matter-based interoperability without limiting their ability to innovate through their own apps and services.

Matter compatible cameras can support live video and audio streaming using established WebRTC technology, enabling two-way communication and both local and remote access via standard STUN and TURN protocols.

The specification also defines support for multi-stream configurations, pan-tilt-zoom controls, detection and privacy zones, and flexible storage options, including continuous or event-based recording to local or cloud destinations.

Additionally, v1.5 adds support for soil sensors which can measure moisture and temperature to help users maintain optimal conditions for indoor plants, gardens, and lawns.

It also brings new capabilities for energy management, enabling devices to exchange standardised information about energy pricing, tariffs, and grid carbon intensity.

The Matter 1.5 specification, SDK, and test tools are now available to Alliance Members.