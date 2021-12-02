Icon Film Channel app is coming to Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV devices

The Icon Film Channel is coming to major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, iOS and Android, from 13th December.

Owned by Icon Film Distribution, a division of KFilm, the channel originally launched on Amazon Prime this April and offers hundreds of titles from Icon’s substantial catalogue.

Highlights include Joel Schumacher’s 90’s cult-hit Flatliners, starring Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon, Robert Altman’s Gosford Park, The Babadook, Terry Gilliam’s cult-classic The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Spike Lee’s Malcolm X and Jim Carrey’s The Cable Guy.

Further titles, both classic and new, will be added to the service each month, along with new UK Premieres that will be entirely exclusive to the IFC app.

Subscriptions start at £4.99 a month or £39.99 annually with a 30-day free trial, and non-subscribers can rent selected films individually from £2.99.

Adam Sergeant, Chief Operating Officer at KFilm said: “We are thrilled to be launching IFC as a standalone app.

“It is the next evolution of a film brand renowned for its quality and independent spirit, combining Icon’s extensive catalogue of classic and award favourites, home-grown titles, acclaimed directors and leading ladies and gentlemen, with both new to service and often fully exclusive to IFC only, content.

“It’s the next step in our ongoing mission to provide a truly 24/7 viewing experience for our customers.”