Idris Elba’s Apple TV+ thriller Hijack renewed for second season

Image: Apple

Apple TV+ has announced that Hijack, its tense thriller series starring Idris Elba, will be returning for a second run.

Taking place in real-time across its seven episodes, the show’s first season saw Elba’s Sam Nelson, an accomplished corporate negotiator, using all his guile and negotiating skills to save his life and those of his fellow passengers when their plane is hijacked.

Elba, who also serves as Executive Producer on the series, said: “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!”

The second season will be produced by Idiotlamp Productions – the company owned by series creators George Kay and Jim Field – and 60Forty Films.

Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+, commented: “Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two.”