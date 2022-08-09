Idris Elba’s Beast gets new behind the scenes video featurette

Idris Elba as Nathan in Beast, directed by Baltasar Kormákur. Image © 2022 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved

Take a look behind the scenes of Idris Elba’s new thriller Beast in which a father and his daughters find themselves hunted by a rogue lion intent on revenge.

Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist.

But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.

In cinemas from August 26th.