Idris Elba’s Hijack gets new behind the scenes video

This new behind the scenes video reveals how Idris Elba’s tense new thriller Hijack, now streaming on Apple TV+, was brought to life.

The seven-part real time thriller stars Elba as Sam Nelson, an accomplished corporate negotiator who uses all his guile to try and save his life and those of his fellow passengers when their plane is hijacked.

He’s joined by Archie Panjabi who co-stars as counter terrorism officer Zahra Gahfoor, plus Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

The first two episodes debuted this Wednesday and the remaining 5 will follow at a pace of one per week.

In addition to starring, Elba serves as Executive Producer on the series which is made by his production company, Green Door Pictures.

Apple TV+ is available on Apple’s own devices plus a range of set top boxes and streaming devices including Sky Q, Sky Glass, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including Hisense, LG, Sony and Samsung.

Subscriptions cost £6.99 per month (new subscribers get a seven-day free trial) and for a limited period anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV step top box, or Mac can claim three months free Apple TV+.

In addition, a number of big name retailers and brands are currently offering extended free trials of the service.