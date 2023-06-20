Idris Elba’s Hijack lands on Apple TV+ next week

The opening two episodes of Hijack, Idris Elba’s new seven-part real time thriller, debut on Apple TV+ next week.

The series follows a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight and the authorities on the ground as they scramble for answers.

Elba, who also executive produces, stars as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

The series also stars Archie Panjabi as counterterrorism officer Zahra Gahfoor, plus Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimée Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

Hijack will be available to stream from June 28th, with new episodes debuting weekly.

How to Watch Apple TV+

Priced at £6.99 per month, Apple TV+ is available on iPad, iPhone, the Apple TV box, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including LG, Sony, Hisense and Samsung.