Images released for BBC’s new real-time thriller Nightsleeper

Image: BBC / Euston Films

The BBC has released two ‘first-look’ images featuring Alexandra Roach and Joe Cole in Nightsleeper, its upcoming real-time thriller about the hacking of a Glasgow to London sleeper train and a government agency’s frantic efforts to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard.

Roach plays Abby Aysgarth, Acting Technical Director at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre who’s about to take a well-earned holiday when she receives a phone call that will change everything, while Cole plays Joe Roag, an off-duty cop onboard the train and hoping for a quiet night.

Image: BBC / Euston Films

Over the next six hours Joe and Abby must battle their own distrust and the unpredictable behaviour of the person or persons now in control in order to try and avert disaster.

Written by Nick Leather and produced by Fremantle’s Euston Films, the series also stars Alex Ferns, Sharon Small, James Cosmo, David Threlfall, Daniel Cahill, Lois Chimimba, Gabriel Howell, Katie Leung , Leah MacRae, Ruth Madeley, Adam Mitchell, Pamela Nomvete, Scott Reid, Sharon Rooney and Parth Thakerar.

Nightsleeper will air on BBC One and iPlayer next year.