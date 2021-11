IMDB TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service which recently launched in the UK, has added 15 live linear channels to the service, spanning a host of genres including movies, factual, comedy and food.

Highlights include Docustream, FilmRise Free Movies and FilmRise Free Series, Hell’s Kitchen, MythBusters and Bridezillas.

The ad-supported service is available as part of the Prime Video app on connected devices and as a standalone app on Fire TV devices.