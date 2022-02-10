IMDb TV UK to show The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek

IMDB TV, Amazon’s ad-supported and subscription free streaming service, is celebrating the 55th anniversary of Star Trek with a docuseries narrated and executive produced by The Next Generation’s Gates McFadden.

Premiering March 18th in the UK, the 11-part The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek features candid interviews with a host of Trek actors and behind the scenes figures including Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Kirstie Alley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, D.C. Fontana, Ronald D. Moore, and Brannon Braga.

Each episode focuses on a different chapter in the franchise’s history, chronicling its inception at Lucille Ball’s legendary production company Desilu, The Animated Series and the planned Phase II series.

The series has been produced by The Nacelle Company.