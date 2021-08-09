In the Heights comes to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD next month

(Left Center-Right Center) Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and Melissa Barrera as Vanessa in Warner Bros. Pictures’ In the Heights, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

In the Heights is heading to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on 27th September, following its digital home rental debut this week.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film features Lin-Manuel Miranda’s (Broadway’s Hamilton) kinetic music and lyrics and stars Anthony Ramos and Corey Hawkins.

The cast also includes a host of familiar screen and stage performers, including Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits.

Synopsis

Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

Special Features:

The 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Paciencia y Fe: Making in the Heights

Paciencia y Fe: When You’re Home

Paciencia y Fe: Hundreds of Stories

Paciencia y Fe: Alza La Bandera/Raise the Flag

Paciencia y Fe: Wepa!

Paciencia y Fe: That Music in the Air

Paciencia y Fe: Who Keeps our Legacies

In the Heights Sing-a-long

96,000 Sing-a-long

The DVD contains the following special feature: