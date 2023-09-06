Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny tops UK’s Official Film Chart

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford’s final appearance as the adventure-seeking archaeologist, top this week’s list of best-selling films with 78,000 digital sales.

The belated follow-up to 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is set in the year 1969 and sees once again seeking to ensure an ancient and powerful artefact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands…

Elsewhere in the UK’s Official Film Chart, Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is pushed down to Number 2, while Jennifer Lawrence Summer comedy No Hard Feelings holds strong at Number 3.

Transformers: Ride of the Beasts finishes the week at Number 4, just ahead of former chart-toppersSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (5), Fast X (6) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (7).

DC Studios’ The Flash rockets back into the Top 10, up 21 places to Number 8 on digital downloads only.

Rounding out this week’s Top 10 is Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, which swims down two places to Number 9, and John Wick: Chapter 4, down one to 10.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 6th September 2023