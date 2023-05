The first four Indiana Jones movies are coming to Disney+ UK from May 31st after Disney and Paramount, which owns the distribution rights, struck a multi-territory deal.

Fans will be able to stream Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ahead of the cinema debut of the franchise’s final instalment – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – on June 28th.