Indicator is bringing Ridley Scott’s Someone to Watch Over Me to Blu-ray

Ridley Scott’s Someone to Watch Over Me is getting a Blu-ray release on May 17th via Indicator.

Tom Berenger (Platoon, Inception) plays a NYPD detective assigned to protect a wealthy murder witness (Mimi Rogers, The Rapture). Soon the relationship becomes an affair, threatening Berenger’s marriage to Lorraine Bracco (Goodfellas, The Sopranos), and the killer is still on the loose…

Extras

2K restoration

Original stereo audio

Audio commentary with filmmaker and critic Jim Hemphill (2021)

Someone… to Write a Script (2019): interview with screenwriter Howard Franklin

Someone… to Shoot a Movie (2019): interview with celebrated cinematographer Steven Poster

Original theatrical trailer

Image gallery: promotional and publicity materials

Limited edition exclusive booklet with a new essay by Jamie Graham, extracts from an American Cinematographer article on the making of the film, a selection of interviews with key cast members, an overview of contemporary critical responses, and film credits

