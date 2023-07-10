Industry star David Jonsson leads cast of BBC’s latest Agatha Christie drama

David Jonsson, star of BBC One’s financial drama Industry, is heading the cast of Murder is Easy, a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel currently being filmed in Scotland by Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited for BBC One.

Jonsson is joined by an all-star cast which includes Morfydd Clark, star of Amazon’s Rings of Power, Penelope Wilton, Sinead Matthews, Tom Riley, Douglas Henshall, Mathew Baynton, Mark Bonnar, Nimra Bucha, Tamzin Outhwaite and Jon Pointing.

Synopsis:

England, 1954. On a train to London, Fitzwilliam (Jonsson) meets Miss Pinkerton (Wilton), who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and when she’s later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam feels he must find the killer before they can strike again. Because for a certain kind of person, murder is easy…

Adapted by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, directed by Meenu Gaur and produced by Karen Kelly, the two-part drama is a co-commission with BritBox International which will stream the show in the US, Canada and South Africa.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said: “With an intriguing central mystery and a fantastic creative team behind the camera, it’s no surprise that this new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic whodunnit has attracted a who’s who of UK acting talent to bring Murder is Easy to the screen. BBC viewers are in for a treat that will keep them guessing to the very end.”

James Prichard, executive producer for Agatha Christie Limited, added: “Once again my great grandmother’s stories have attracted some amazing talent. It is so exciting to see this group of actors embark on the re-telling of this great story.”

James Gandhi, executive producer for Mammoth Screen, said: “Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre’s amazing adaptation of Murder is Easy digs into the divides at the heart of post-war English society, and we feel so lucky that the village of Wychwood is going to be brought to life by a dream cast.”