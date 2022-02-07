Innovid snaps up UK’s TVSquared in $160m deal 

Innovid, the New York based advertising delivery and measurement platform, has announced a $160m takeover of the UK headquartered media-attribution firm TVSquared.

The combined entity will represent buy-and sell-side customers and process billions of impressions events daily. Its joint offering will include ad serving, creative personalisation and optimisation, outcomes and audience measurement, including reach, frequency and unique reach.

“In acquiring TVSquared, we aim to provide the most complete view of the total TV and digital universe through a scalable, currency-grade measurement platform,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovid.

“Additionally, we immediately accelerate and broaden our scope globally, as brands, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters on six continents rely on TVSquared to maximize reach, identify the right audiences and drive business growth with TV.

“As the market demands greater accountability, Innovid and TVSquared are reimagining the future of cross-platform TV measurement together.”

Jo Kinsella, President of TVSquared, said: “By digitizing cross-platform TV advertising, we believe this combination will give advertisers, across the ecosystem, everything they need to transact at scale.

“Together, TVSquared and Innovid are at the center of TV’s transformation, meeting the market’s needs for a converged TV measurement alternative.”

“Innovid and TVSquared share complementary visions to transform TV measurement through a comprehensive view of audiences across all devices and platforms worldwide,” said Calum Smeaton, CEO and Founder, TVSquared.

“Joining forces establishes a cross-platform measurement solution that maps one of the largest datasets of audiences, homes, and devices, at scale, across linear, CTV, and digital video.”

Upon closing, Smeaton will be stepping down as TVSquared CEO to take on a strategy role in support of the integration with Innovid. TVSquared’s president, Kinsella, who has been with the company almost since its inception will join the Innovid executive team, reporting into Netter and leading the measurement business.