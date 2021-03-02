Inside the Ambulance returns for International Women’s Day special

UKTV has commissioned a special episode of Inside the Ambulance to mark International Women’s Day.

The 90-minute episode of the popular observational documentary will shine a spotlight on the women who have featured in the series over the past five years, highlighting their courage, compassion, and camaraderie.

It will feature newly shot interviews revealing the women behind the green uniforms, as the much-loved paramedics from across the series are seen off duty, and at home, for the very first time.

With them, viewers will revisit the most heart-wrenching stories and heart-pounding rescues, and the patients that remain front of their minds long after the ambulance doors close.

Jacqueline Hewer, joint CEO and co-founder of producers Brown Bob said: “As a company run by women, we have always looked to celebrate the Wonder Women in front and behind the camera.

“It is an absolute privilege to have been welcomed into the homes of our female ambulance crews for this special programme.

“They’ve spoken to us with honesty, heart and of course, humour. This promises to be a real treat for the loyal audience of Inside the Ambulance.”

UKTV’s Hilary Rosen said: “This one-off special is a fitting tribute to the fantastic female paramedics who we’ve got to know over the past 12 series. Seeing them in their homes, surrounded by lego and their pets, is a treat. They talk from the heart about what it means to do the job that they love and it made me weep.”

Inside the Ambulance: Wonder Women will air on March 8th.