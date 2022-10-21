Interactive WordSurge game launched for ITV viewers

A new game launched today will allow ITV audiences to play live word games while watching the channel’s output.

Called WordSurge, the game was launched during Friday’s edition of This Morning and will allow players to compete and interact with each other to win cash prizes, sponsored by ITV Win.

The game has been developed by Live Tech Games, a games studio into which ITV last year invested £2.5 million through its Studio 55 Ventures arm.

Samuel Worsley, co-founder and co-CEO of Live Tech Games, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of WordSurge on ITV’s This Morning.

“We cannot thank ITV enough for the support it has given Live Tech Games, and are looking forward to seeing the results that this fun, entertaining and competitive game creates.

“We’re thrilled to be targeting a different audience with our new word play game and can’t wait to see the response WordSurge receives from players.”

Bhavit Chandrani, ITV’s Director of Digital and Creative Partnerships, said: ​”ITV and the This Morning team are thrilled to be working with Live Tech Games to bring this form of second-screen content to our viewers.

“This is a really exciting new form of interactive entertainment that will enhance our reach with a younger audience and create innovative sponsorship opportunities for brands.”

WordSurge Live is available to download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.