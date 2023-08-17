Invasion – Apple TV+ releases new clip season two 

Apple TV+ has released a new clip from second season of Invasion, its epic multi-lingual sci-fi series following an alien invasion through the eyes of different groups of survivors around the world.

Season two debuts on August 23rd with the first episode of its ten-episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday through to October 25th.

The new episodes pick up the story just months after the first season’s conclusion and finds the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against humanity.

Stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi are all set to return and will be joined by Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Produced by Boat Rocker, the series was created by Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg, who serves as showrunner, and David Weil.

How to watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on Apple’s own devices plus a range of set top boxes and streaming devices including Sky Q, Sky Glass, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including Hisense, LG, Sony and Samsung.

Subscriptions cost £6.99 per month (new subscribers get a seven-day free trial) and for a limited period anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV step top box or Mac, can claim three months free.

In addition, a number of big name retailers and brands are currently offering extended free trials.