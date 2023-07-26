Invasion – Apple TV+ reveals trailer for sci-fi epic’s second season

Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the second season of Invasion, its epic sci-fi series which follows an alien invasion the eyes of different groups of protagonists around the world.

The new episodes pick up the story just months after the first season’s conclusion with the aliens escalating their attacks in an all-out war against humanity.

Series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Paddy Holland and Tara Moayedi are all set to return and will be joined by Enver Gjokaj, Nedra Marie Taylor and Naian González Norvind.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Boat Rocker, the series was created by Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg, who serves as showrunner, and David Weil.

Invasion season two will debut on August 23rd with the first episode of its ten-episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through to October 25th.